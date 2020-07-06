whatsapp

WhatsApp shows how it's connecting relations during the pandemic
Jul 6, 2020
Campaign India Team

WhatsApp shows how it's connecting relations during the pandemic

BBDO India chairman Josy Paul said conceptualising a campaign for WhatsApp's 2 billion users was like "branding oxygen".

Life and WhatsApp blend seamlessly in new spot from AlmapBBDO
Jun 1, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Life and WhatsApp blend seamlessly in new spot from AlmapBBDO

Behind-the-scenes footage shows how the idea was concepted and shot remotely and while social-distancing.

Facebook rethinks plan to insert ads into WhatsApp
Jan 20, 2020
Omar Oakes

Facebook rethinks plan to insert ads into WhatsApp

Team tasked with integrating advertising into app has reportedly disbanded.

Facebook security budget 'greater than whole revenue at 2012 IPO'
Oct 18, 2019
Michael Heusner

Facebook security budget 'greater than whole revenue at 2012 IPO'

Mark Zuckerberg attempts to put advertisers' minds at ease by stressing his platform has dramatically enhanced its brand safety measures.

How rural Indonesians use technology, and the lessons for brands
Jul 19, 2019
Annya Suhardi

How rural Indonesians use technology, and the lessons for brands

CULTURAL RADAR: Brands need to pay attention to how Indonesia's villages are using technology and give them a voice in solutions made for them.

What’s up with WhatsApp Business?
Oct 5, 2018
Jason Fashade

What's up with WhatsApp Business?

5 reasons brands shouldn’t overlook the text-messaging app.

