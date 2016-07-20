webinar
How marketers embrace ecommerce and make their brand stand out
ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS WEBINAR: Brands need to devise unique communication plans to interest consumers tired of stale content, top executives from Shopee, TripAdvisor and Celtra tell us.
How brands are nudging customers on sustainability issues
ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS WEBINAR: Consumers may approve of brand action on sustainability, but it's up to brands to take the action, as we learn in this session featuring marketers from DBS, Foodpanda and a research lead at Nielsen.
Webinar: Brands should focus on opportunities in these uncertain times
Microsoft’s Andrew Pickup and Ogilvy PR's Andrew Thomas share tips on navigating a challenging business landscape.
Free webinar tomorrow features Microsoft, UPS comms leads
Microsoft’s Andrew Pickup and UPS’ Tan Sock Hwee are featured speakers for the Ogilvy PR webinar.
Webinar highlights: 3 ways to achieve omnichannel marketing
ASIA-PACIFIC - Campaign Asia-Pacific’s webcast series for 2016, presented in association with Turn, kicked off yesterday with representatives of Starwood and Ecselis discussing three areas of omnichannel marketing that are most difficult for marketers.
Webinar highlights: Gaps in the digital customer journey
ASIA-PACIFIC - A Campaign Asia-Pacific webcast this morning, presented in association with IBM Marketing Cloud, took a deep look at the pain points in digital marketing and the customer experience gap online.
