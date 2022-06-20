weber

Edelman, Weber, Romans: more PR agencies on Cannes Lions shortlists
Jun 20, 2022
John Harrington

Edelman, Weber, Romans: more PR agencies on Cannes Lions shortlists

More campaigns credited to PR agencies are included in the latest batches of Cannes Lions shortlists, as the International Festival of Creativity kicks off for 2022.

Weber Shandwick announces new APAC creative leaders
Dec 17, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Weber Shandwick announces new APAC creative leaders

New directors hired in China, Japan and Singapore.

Look, up in the sky. It's a chicken leg! It's a rack of ribs!
Sep 5, 2017
Ad Nut

Look, up in the sky. It's a chicken leg! It's a rack of ribs!

In a campaign through Grey Group Singapore, gas-grill maker Weber transplants grilling from picnic grounds to high-rise balconies.

Weber Shandwick's health check
Aug 24, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Weber Shandwick's health check

As the pace of growth slows, the PR juggernaut eyes the health business in Asia as a growing opportunity.

Weber Shandwick replaces BlueCurrent as Montblanc's PR agency
Apr 12, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Weber Shandwick replaces BlueCurrent as Montblanc's PR agency

SHANGHAI - Montblanc has appointed Weber Shandwick as its new China public relations agency, displacing previous partner BlueCurrent.

Weber Shandwick APAC chairman explains new 'engaging, always' positioning
Jul 10, 2012
Matthew Miller

Weber Shandwick APAC chairman explains new 'engaging, always' positioning

HONG KONG - With little fanfare, Weber Shandwick has launched a new brand positioning for itself, turning the agency's focus from advocacy to engagement in line with the trends shaping its business, according to Asia-Pacific chairman Tim Sutton.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries