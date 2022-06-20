weber
Edelman, Weber, Romans: more PR agencies on Cannes Lions shortlists
More campaigns credited to PR agencies are included in the latest batches of Cannes Lions shortlists, as the International Festival of Creativity kicks off for 2022.
Weber Shandwick announces new APAC creative leaders
New directors hired in China, Japan and Singapore.
Look, up in the sky. It's a chicken leg! It's a rack of ribs!
In a campaign through Grey Group Singapore, gas-grill maker Weber transplants grilling from picnic grounds to high-rise balconies.
Weber Shandwick's health check
As the pace of growth slows, the PR juggernaut eyes the health business in Asia as a growing opportunity.
Weber Shandwick replaces BlueCurrent as Montblanc's PR agency
SHANGHAI - Montblanc has appointed Weber Shandwick as its new China public relations agency, displacing previous partner BlueCurrent.
Weber Shandwick APAC chairman explains new 'engaging, always' positioning
HONG KONG - With little fanfare, Weber Shandwick has launched a new brand positioning for itself, turning the agency's focus from advocacy to engagement in line with the trends shaping its business, according to Asia-Pacific chairman Tim Sutton.
