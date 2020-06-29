watsons
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Emily Wong, AS Watson
With degrees in music and physics, Emily Wong's background blends art and science. So does her approach to marketing one of the world's leading health and beauty retailers.
Coronavirus response benefits Watsons: YouGov
Watsons has seen a rise in YouGov's customer sentiment, recommendations and brand buzz metrics in Hong Kong since it began responding to the outbreak last month.
Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)
The pharmacy says the video is based on an old legend and celebrates inner beauty.
Watsons' heritage of service and innovation
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Watsons took the 10 spot in Hong Kong’s ranking. In this Q&A, Jacqueline Cheung, the brand's marketing controller, shares lessons the company has learned about winning trust with local consumers.
759 Store: The story of Hong Kong's unlikely snack-food empire
HONG KONG - The founder of the fast-growing chain shares his odd journey from manufacturing to running a successful retail brand.
Dentsu Taiwan tipped to win Watsons creative pitch
TAIPEI - Dentsu Taiwan is believed to have scooped the creative account of Watsons Personal Store after a competitive pitch this summer.
