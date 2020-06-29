watsons

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Emily Wong, AS Watson
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Emily Wong, AS Watson

With degrees in music and physics, Emily Wong's background blends art and science. So does her approach to marketing one of the world's leading health and beauty retailers.

Coronavirus response benefits Watsons: YouGov
Feb 13, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Coronavirus response benefits Watsons: YouGov

Watsons has seen a rise in YouGov's customer sentiment, recommendations and brand buzz metrics in Hong Kong since it began responding to the outbreak last month.

Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)
Jun 8, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)

The pharmacy says the video is based on an old legend and celebrates inner beauty.

Watsons' heritage of service and innovation
Jul 7, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Watsons' heritage of service and innovation

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Watsons took the 10 spot in Hong Kong’s ranking. In this Q&A, Jacqueline Cheung, the brand's marketing controller, shares lessons the company has learned about winning trust with local consumers.

759 Store: The story of Hong Kong's unlikely snack-food empire
Jun 4, 2014
Benjamin Li

759 Store: The story of Hong Kong's unlikely snack-food empire

HONG KONG - The founder of the fast-growing chain shares his odd journey from manufacturing to running a successful retail brand.

Dentsu Taiwan tipped to win Watsons creative pitch
Sep 26, 2013
Benjamin Li

Dentsu Taiwan tipped to win Watsons creative pitch

TAIPEI - Dentsu Taiwan is believed to have scooped the creative account of Watsons Personal Store after a competitive pitch this summer.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia