Netflix hypes original shows as it braces for new competition
Oct 17, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Netflix hypes original shows as it braces for new competition

International markets now account for 90% of Netflix's growth as it prepares for the arrival of Disney+, Apple TV+ and others

Hooq selects SpotX to power its advertising ambitions
Sep 19, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Hooq selects SpotX to power its advertising ambitions

SpotX will act as Hooq’s ad server and SSP.

Nielsen charts popularty of VOD in China, HK, Taiwan
Apr 19, 2016
Staff Reporters

Nielsen charts popularty of VOD in China, HK, Taiwan

Nielsen's Global Video-on-Demand Survey polled more than 30,000 online respondents in 61 countries to gauge sentiment about VOD viewing and advertising methods. The selected charts and captions below deliver some highlights for APAC as a whole, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

