virtual reality
Sir John Hegarty would like to see you. Yes, you
A new VR initiative by BBH gives creatives access to advice and general wisdom from the ad legend.
Asics hosts virtual-reality shoe launch
Global preview event takes place online after plan to host physical event later this year in Tokyo altered because of coronavirus.
Melbourne launches VR ‘journeys’ to upgrade site visits
International associations and PCOs can plan their upcoming conferences using 360 videos.
Yes, VR can be used in pre-production too
VR in the consumer space is not a new thing – but planners too are jumping on the bandwagon.
How brands use VR to bring destinations to life
The director of brand engagement for Pico + MENA on how VR is breaking boundaries and shrinking distances for travel brands.
Shadow Factory makes push for VR, AR in marketing
From virtual tours to Facebook's mobile camera effects, the company is pushing the envelope in creativity and technology.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins