virtual reality

Sir John Hegarty would like to see you. Yes, you
Aug 5, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Sir John Hegarty would like to see you. Yes, you

A new VR initiative by BBH gives creatives access to advice and general wisdom from the ad legend.

Asics hosts virtual-reality shoe launch
Apr 2, 2020
Fayola Douglas

Asics hosts virtual-reality shoe launch

Global preview event takes place online after plan to host physical event later this year in Tokyo altered because of coronavirus.

Melbourne launches VR ‘journeys’ to upgrade site visits
May 21, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Melbourne launches VR ‘journeys’ to upgrade site visits

International associations and PCOs can plan their upcoming conferences using 360 videos.

Yes, VR can be used in pre-production too
Apr 26, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Yes, VR can be used in pre-production too

VR in the consumer space is not a new thing – but planners too are jumping on the bandwagon.

How brands use VR to bring destinations to life
Jun 19, 2018
Antony Lawrence

How brands use VR to bring destinations to life

The director of brand engagement for Pico + MENA on how VR is breaking boundaries and shrinking distances for travel brands.

