vincent digonnet
MullenLowe Group does away with regional lead role; Digonnet to retire
Country CEOs Paul Soon and James Hollow will jointly lead the group in APAC.
Stop flogging talent, it’s simple common sense: MullenLowe APAC CEO
You can’t properly incentivise your staff if they are asked to do one thing but judged on something else, according to Vincent Digonnet.
MullenLowe creates SEA unit, appoints Paul Soon to lead
Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong offices will be integrated under the former Possible and XM Asia CEO.
Vincent Digonnet named APAC CEO for MullenLowe Group
Former Razorfish head joined as APAC CEO of MullenLowe Profero in March.
Former Razorfish head Vincent Digonnet named APAC CEO at MullenLowe Profero
Vincent Digonnet says his focus will be accelerating the shift from digital communications to platform building.
Publicis acquires digital shop Neev; Razorfish India to be Asia hub
ASIA-PACIFIC - Publicis Groupe has agreed to acquire Bangalore-based Neev, a technology company specialising in eCommerce, software and cloud applications.
