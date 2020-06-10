vincent digonnet

MullenLowe Group does away with regional lead role; Digonnet to retire
Jun 10, 2020
Matthew Miller

MullenLowe Group does away with regional lead role; Digonnet to retire

Country CEOs Paul Soon and James Hollow will jointly lead the group in APAC.

Stop flogging talent, it’s simple common sense: MullenLowe APAC CEO
Apr 10, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Stop flogging talent, it’s simple common sense: MullenLowe APAC CEO

You can’t properly incentivise your staff if they are asked to do one thing but judged on something else, according to Vincent Digonnet.

MullenLowe creates SEA unit, appoints Paul Soon to lead
Jan 25, 2018
Matthew Miller

MullenLowe creates SEA unit, appoints Paul Soon to lead

Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong offices will be integrated under the former Possible and XM Asia CEO.

Vincent Digonnet named APAC CEO for MullenLowe Group
Aug 1, 2017
Matthew Miller

Vincent Digonnet named APAC CEO for MullenLowe Group

Former Razorfish head joined as APAC CEO of MullenLowe Profero in March.

Former Razorfish head Vincent Digonnet named APAC CEO at MullenLowe Profero
Mar 6, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Former Razorfish head Vincent Digonnet named APAC CEO at MullenLowe Profero

Vincent Digonnet says his focus will be accelerating the shift from digital communications to platform building.

Publicis acquires digital shop Neev; Razorfish India to be Asia hub
Apr 19, 2013
Byravee Iyer

Publicis acquires digital shop Neev; Razorfish India to be Asia hub

ASIA-PACIFIC - Publicis Groupe has agreed to acquire Bangalore-based Neev, a technology company specialising in eCommerce, software and cloud applications.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia