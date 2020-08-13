viacom

ViacomCBS' Sumner Redstone dies at the age of 97
Aug 13, 2020
Gurjit Degun

The media mogul led Viacom as executive chairman of the board for almost 30 years.

Universal Music Group and Viacom invest in Asia
Sep 19, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Universal Music Group and Viacom, two of the world’s biggest music and TV companies, have both revealed significant investments in Asia.

Millennial marketing means omnipresence: MTV
Apr 10, 2014
Jason Wincuinas

SINGAPORE - Kerry Taylor, the senior VP and international head for MTV youth and music at Viacom International Media Networks, and Philip O'Ferrall, global head of digital media at MTV’s parent Viacom, give tips for reaching Asia’s growing youth audience and tapping into its surging buying power in an exclusive interview.

Royal Philips to launch health campaign in Singapore schools
Dec 20, 2012
Byravee Iyer

SINGAPORE - Three months after launching its ‘+ project’ in Singapore, Royal Philips Singapore has picked the winning crowdsourced idea ‘Healthier schools, brighter kids’, which will receive US$50,000 in investment from Philips and key partners.

Singaporean youth most stressed: Viacom
Dec 6, 2012
Byravee Iyer

SINGAPORE - Young Singaporeans appear to be more stressed than their counterparts in other countries, according to a global study from Viacom.

Jon Stewart comes to Papua New Guinea and Mongolia via Comedy Central Asia
Oct 26, 2012
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - Viacom International Media Networks will be launching 24-hour comedy channel Comedy Central Asia on 1 November in Singapore, the Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Mongolia.

