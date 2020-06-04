ux
How the pandemic is reshaping UX design for brands
UX and digital design have come to play a key role in helping us stay connected and feel less isolated, says Tencent's executive creative director.
The power of friction for brands in a frictionless world
Seamless brand experiences risk being forgettable; sometimes it pays to throw in a few well-placed obstacles.
Havas acquires India UX agency Think Design
The acquisition forms part of Havas Group's plans to triple its presence and operations in the region, according to chairman and chief executive Yannick Bolloré.
MullenLowe launches 'leaner' data-led experience offering
New unit within MullenLowe Profero Japan will work to deliver "quick, tangible wins" for clients in Japan and elsewhere in the region.
Integrating CX into your organisation, part 3: Timing is everything
In the last of a series, Geometry Global's Jeremy Thomson looks at what's needed to be able to really see things from the customer's perspective.
Deep design to the rescue: Solving wicked problems of the future
'Deep design' is a way of bringing clarity and order to a discourse on design that focuses on the human, but seems to lack empathy for human needs.
