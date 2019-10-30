unmetric
Falcon.io acquires social media analytics firm Unmetric
The integration of Unmetric will enable its customers to build a more complete picture of social media engagement.
Insurance industry social-media trends and top content
Engagement Meter: Unmetric reviews the sector's top 10 recent posts, plus insights into social-media best practices.
Any brand not leveraging Instagram is losing out
This edition of Unmetric's Engagement Meter focuses on Instagram, including evidence that it generates 2.5x the engagement of Facebook and Twitter, plus the top posts from around the region in the last month.
Retail: Social-media marketing trends and top content
Does this colour make you want to engage?
A new study by L2 and Unmetric looked at how the makeup of an Instagram post can affect engagement levels.
On Twitter, optimise for engagement, not output
This edition of Unmetric's Engagement Meter focuses on Twitter, including evidence that engagement is rising and the top posts and hashtags from the past month.
