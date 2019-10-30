unmetric

Falcon.io acquires social media analytics firm Unmetric
Oct 30, 2019
Campaign India Team

Falcon.io acquires social media analytics firm Unmetric

The integration of Unmetric will enable its customers to build a more complete picture of social media engagement.

Insurance industry social-media trends and top content
Dec 13, 2017
Ranjani Raghupathi

Insurance industry social-media trends and top content

Engagement Meter: Unmetric reviews the sector's top 10 recent posts, plus insights into social-media best practices.

Any brand not leveraging Instagram is losing out
Nov 10, 2017
Ranjani Raghupathi

Any brand not leveraging Instagram is losing out

This edition of Unmetric's Engagement Meter focuses on Instagram, including evidence that it generates 2.5x the engagement of Facebook and Twitter, plus the top posts from around the region in the last month.

Retail: Social-media marketing trends and top content
Oct 18, 2017
Ranjani Raghupathi

Retail: Social-media marketing trends and top content

Engagement Meter: Unmetric reviews the sector's top 10 recent posts, plus insights into social-media best practices.

Does this colour make you want to engage?
Oct 9, 2017
Olivia Parker

Does this colour make you want to engage?

A new study by L2 and Unmetric looked at how the makeup of an Instagram post can affect engagement levels.

On Twitter, optimise for engagement, not output
Oct 3, 2017
Ranjani Raghupathi

On Twitter, optimise for engagement, not output

This edition of Unmetric's Engagement Meter focuses on Twitter, including evidence that engagement is rising and the top posts and hashtags from the past month.

