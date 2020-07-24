Search
Jul 24, 2020
Softly delivered pandemic messaging, at a time of high-decibel COVID-19 communication
At a time of physical distancing and endless paranoia, BBC StoryWorks somewhat belatedly tells us that there's someone out there.
Jun 12, 2020
UN: Communicators can help save lives. Here's how
Complacency is an emergent threat.
Jun 10, 2020
UN and WFA make joint call for action against racism
Businesses should make public actions they take to achieve and sustain diversity, chair of Unstereotype Alliance says.
Apr 5, 2020
World's creative elite join forces to council adland for UN brief
It's not a pitch. It's not a creative competition. It's a global collaboration to make a difference for the better.
Mar 30, 2020
United Nations issues COVID-19 brief to 'creatives everywhere'
It aims to raise awareness during coronavirus pandemic.
Jun 19, 2019
UN unveils phase two of World Food Program cinema effort
The 60-second film was conceived by ad legend Sir John Hegarty and The Garage Soho.
