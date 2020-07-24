un

Softly delivered pandemic messaging, at a time of high-decibel COVID-19 communication
Jul 24, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Softly delivered pandemic messaging, at a time of high-decibel COVID-19 communication

At a time of physical distancing and endless paranoia, BBC StoryWorks somewhat belatedly tells us that there's someone out there.

UN: Communicators can help save lives. Here's how
Jun 12, 2020
Dawda Jobarteh

UN: Communicators can help save lives. Here's how

Complacency is an emergent threat.

UN and WFA make joint call for action against racism
Jun 10, 2020
Simon Gwynn

UN and WFA make joint call for action against racism

Businesses should make public actions they take to achieve and sustain diversity, chair of Unstereotype Alliance says.

World's creative elite join forces to council adland for UN brief
Apr 5, 2020
Oliver McAteer

World's creative elite join forces to council adland for UN brief

It's not a pitch. It's not a creative competition. It's a global collaboration to make a difference for the better.

United Nations issues COVID-19 brief to 'creatives everywhere'
Mar 30, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

United Nations issues COVID-19 brief to 'creatives everywhere'

It aims to raise awareness during coronavirus pandemic.

UN unveils phase two of World Food Program cinema effort
Jun 19, 2019
Lindsay Stein

UN unveils phase two of World Food Program cinema effort

The 60-second film was conceived by ad legend Sir John Hegarty and The Garage Soho.

