Project Everyone pushes world leaders to achieve the UN’s Global Goals

The campaign by Accenture Song UK asks world leaders attending the UN General Assembly in New York this week to do their part in creating a sustainable world.

Non-profit creative communications agency Project Everyone built on a 2021 campaign, developed by Accenture Song UK, to address world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday about the urgency of reaching its Sustainable Development Goals.

The campaign, which encourages action on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), or Global Goals, showed a new film to catalyze leaders to do their part to achieve them.

The SDGs are plans to end issues ancillary to climate change, like poverty, hunger, lack of quality education, gender inequality and lack of access to clean water. They’re outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which the UN adopted in 2015.

The film depicts the ambitious goals written on giant sticky notes placed on famous landmarks around the world. After the wind kicks up and blows the notes across locations such as Chris the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, the Egyptian Pyramids and a flooded city, they eventually find their way stuck to the side of the UN headquarters in NYC.

The film ends with an urgent warning: “World leaders must take action, and we can all play our part. Time is running out.”  

Nineteentwenty directed and produced the film, which features a rendition of Bob Dylan’s Blowin' In The Wind performed by Australian singer-songwriter Cloves. Musician Judith Hill performed the song live when the film premiered at the General Assembly.

The newest iteration of the campaign will run in nine cities globally, including New York, London and Milan, and will include social, digital and OOH advertising.

Project Everyone is an advocacy and outreach partner for the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and is entirely focused on promoting action towards the goals.

Partners include Vice Media, Ocean Media and Open Media, who are dedicating digital space to the campaign. Persuasion Communications worked on public relations for the updated campaign.

This week, UN secretary-general António Guterres criticized PR firms for “raking in billions to shield the fossil-fuel industry from scrutiny” at the General Assembly on Wednesday.

