ugc

TikTok faces criticism in India over content moderation
May 25, 2020
Carol Huang

TikTok faces criticism in India over content moderation

A debate arises over whether the short video site is doing enough to moderate content, with some calling for a ban.

Grab makes an impact with ‘contactless’ campaign during Ramadan
May 13, 2020
Carol Huang

Grab makes an impact with ‘contactless’ campaign during Ramadan

The company enlisted its workers in Indonesia to shoot a local campaign video that has attracted 9.4 million views on YouTube and 3.3 million on Instagram.

TikTok: social media in the fast lane
Nov 14, 2019
Omar Oakes

TikTok: social media in the fast lane

It has up to 625 million active users, but you're probably not one of them. So, what is it about TikTok that makes it so popular among youth, and does it present brands with a viable alternative to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat?

Video: Angela Ng of LVMH shares key Media360Summit takeaways
Mar 9, 2015
Staff Reporters

Video: Angela Ng of LVMH shares key Media360Summit takeaways

Immersive media, brand usefulness and user generated content all rose to the top in regional media coordination director (APAC) LVMH Angela Ng's estimation of key action items in Asia from the Media360Summit.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia