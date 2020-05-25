ugc
TikTok faces criticism in India over content moderation
A debate arises over whether the short video site is doing enough to moderate content, with some calling for a ban.
Grab makes an impact with ‘contactless’ campaign during Ramadan
The company enlisted its workers in Indonesia to shoot a local campaign video that has attracted 9.4 million views on YouTube and 3.3 million on Instagram.
TikTok: how to create effective UGC strategy?
Increasingly, brands are leveraging UGC for their marketing campaigns. But not all get it right. What is the most effective way to utilise UGC? How can brands communicate with their target audiences meaningfully? Akira Suzuki, head of X Design Center at TikTok Ads Japan, gives us a few tips.
TikTok: social media in the fast lane
It has up to 625 million active users, but you're probably not one of them. So, what is it about TikTok that makes it so popular among youth, and does it present brands with a viable alternative to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat?
How UNIQLO leverages UGC in a global campaign
UNIQLO partners TikTok in a global UGC campaign to find the next influencer.
Video: Angela Ng of LVMH shares key Media360Summit takeaways
Immersive media, brand usefulness and user generated content all rose to the top in regional media coordination director (APAC) LVMH Angela Ng's estimation of key action items in Asia from the Media360Summit.
