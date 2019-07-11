tvb

300 staff to lose jobs as TVB reorganises its operations
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

300 staff to lose jobs as TVB reorganises its operations

The layoffs were announced as part of a cost-cutting exercise, as the Hong Kong broadcaster restructures its TV production and e-commerce businesses.

China breaks in two Pocari Sweats over Hong Kong protest furore
Jul 11, 2019
Jingjing Ma

China breaks in two Pocari Sweats over Hong Kong protest furore

Pocari Sweat in China disowns Hong Kong sister company's decision to pull ads from TVB for its allegedly biased protest coverage.

The actors in this scene didn't see the Knorr ad, but viewers will
Sep 19, 2018
Matthew Miller

The actors in this scene didn't see the Knorr ad, but viewers will

Unilever, PHD Hong Kong and Mirriad are touting an in-video ad insertion campaign on the MyTV Super service. We asked for details on how it works.

Hong Kong mulls new direction on TV product placement
Oct 25, 2016
Robert Sawatzky

Hong Kong mulls new direction on TV product placement

Broadcasters and brands wait for government decision that would resolve "chicken and egg" problem over product placement.

PCCW Media launches OTT video service Viu, offers rapid subtitling
Oct 28, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

PCCW Media launches OTT video service Viu, offers rapid subtitling

HONG KONG - Viu, a new over-the-top (OTT) platform launched yesterday by HK Television Entertainment (HKTVE), a subsidiary of telecommunications company PCCW, aims to compete with not only broadcast TV but also video piracy through the use of agile 'windowing' and rapid subtitling into Chinese.

HKTV's online TV alternative starts strong, but will it last?
Nov 24, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HKTV's online TV alternative starts strong, but will it last?

HONG KONG - Following the formal launch of the embattled Hong Kong Television Network (HKTV) on 19 November, more than 30 advertisers have confirmed bookings on the platform so far.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

2 Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

3 40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

4 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

5 Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

6 Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

7 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

8 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

9 Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

10 The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine