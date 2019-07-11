tvb
300 staff to lose jobs as TVB reorganises its operations
The layoffs were announced as part of a cost-cutting exercise, as the Hong Kong broadcaster restructures its TV production and e-commerce businesses.
China breaks in two Pocari Sweats over Hong Kong protest furore
Pocari Sweat in China disowns Hong Kong sister company's decision to pull ads from TVB for its allegedly biased protest coverage.
The actors in this scene didn't see the Knorr ad, but viewers will
Unilever, PHD Hong Kong and Mirriad are touting an in-video ad insertion campaign on the MyTV Super service. We asked for details on how it works.
Hong Kong mulls new direction on TV product placement
Broadcasters and brands wait for government decision that would resolve "chicken and egg" problem over product placement.
PCCW Media launches OTT video service Viu, offers rapid subtitling
HONG KONG - Viu, a new over-the-top (OTT) platform launched yesterday by HK Television Entertainment (HKTVE), a subsidiary of telecommunications company PCCW, aims to compete with not only broadcast TV but also video piracy through the use of agile 'windowing' and rapid subtitling into Chinese.
HKTV's online TV alternative starts strong, but will it last?
HONG KONG - Following the formal launch of the embattled Hong Kong Television Network (HKTV) on 19 November, more than 30 advertisers have confirmed bookings on the platform so far.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins