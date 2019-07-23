Search
tripti lochan
8 hours ago
Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO
Pooja Jauhari has a chat with Campaign about working with WPP, her new role, talent, and much more...
Jul 23, 2019
Jon Cook: ‘I was scared we would mess up an iconic Y&R or VML’
Nearly a year after the merger, VMLY&R’s chief executive reflects on progress so far, on comparing notes with Wunderman Thompson and on applying lessons from China.
Oct 25, 2018
VMLY&R reorganisation taking shape in Asia
Former Y&R leaders Chris Foster and Andrea Conyard will not be part of the newly merged agency.
Nov 8, 2016
VML launches global advisory services practise in Asia
Agency expands services portfolio in the region, names Oliver Eriksson as lead.
Mar 1, 2012
VML Qais appoints for business expansion
SINGAPORE - VML Qais has made several appointments to expand its operations across the region, after several recent business wins.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins