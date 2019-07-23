tripti lochan

Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO
Raahil Chopra

Pooja Jauhari has a chat with Campaign about working with WPP, her new role, talent, and much more...

Jon Cook: ‘I was scared we would mess up an iconic Y&R or VML’
Jul 23, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Nearly a year after the merger, VMLY&R’s chief executive reflects on progress so far, on comparing notes with Wunderman Thompson and on applying lessons from China.

VMLY&R reorganisation taking shape in Asia
Oct 25, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Former Y&R leaders Chris Foster and Andrea Conyard will not be part of the newly merged agency.

VML launches global advisory services practise in Asia
Nov 8, 2016
Gabey Goh

Agency expands services portfolio in the region, names Oliver Eriksson as lead.

VML Qais appoints for business expansion
Mar 1, 2012
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - VML Qais has made several appointments to expand its operations across the region, after several recent business wins.

