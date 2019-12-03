tokyo 2020
How a Japanese diplomat found a niche in London’s PR scene
The second part of Campaign’s series on Japanese expats in the communications and creative field features Daisuke Tsuchiya, a former diplomat who liked London so much that he changed his career for it.
CastingAsia launches Tokyo influencer network
The launch of a Tokyo influencer network comes in response to growing marketing demand in Japan ahead of the 2020 Olympics.
How to buy programmatic in Japan?
With Tokyo 2020 just around the corner, how should advertisers make the most of their programmatic buck in Japan's unique digital landscape?
"Cosmetic change is not interesting": Kontrapunkt's Bo Linnemann
In Japan, the co-founder of the renowned Danish branding company discusses lessons from a life in design, why politicians struggle to connect with people, and whether Tokyo 2020's positioning is any good.
Why Dentsu wants to get closer to sports startups
With its Sports Tech Tokyo initiative, the advertising giant hopes to open up data and new business streams while positioning Tokyo as a hub for sports-related innovation.
Tokyo government efforts to reduce plastic waste hampered by lack of communications investment
Changing people’s behaviour requires communications expertise, complains a frustrated official.
