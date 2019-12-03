tokyo 2020

How a Japanese diplomat found a niche in London’s PR scene
Dec 3, 2019
David Blecken

How a Japanese diplomat found a niche in London’s PR scene

The second part of Campaign’s series on Japanese expats in the communications and creative field features Daisuke Tsuchiya, a former diplomat who liked London so much that he changed his career for it.

CastingAsia launches Tokyo influencer network
Nov 20, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

CastingAsia launches Tokyo influencer network

The launch of a Tokyo influencer network comes in response to growing marketing demand in Japan ahead of the 2020 Olympics.

Feb 11, 2019
David Blecken

"Cosmetic change is not interesting": Kontrapunkt's Bo Linnemann

In Japan, the co-founder of the renowned Danish branding company discusses lessons from a life in design, why politicians struggle to connect with people, and whether Tokyo 2020's positioning is any good.

Why Dentsu wants to get closer to sports startups
Oct 19, 2018
David Blecken

Why Dentsu wants to get closer to sports startups

With its Sports Tech Tokyo initiative, the advertising giant hopes to open up data and new business streams while positioning Tokyo as a hub for sports-related innovation.

Tokyo government efforts to reduce plastic waste hampered by lack of communications investment
Aug 10, 2018
David Blecken

Tokyo government efforts to reduce plastic waste hampered by lack of communications investment

Changing people’s behaviour requires communications expertise, complains a frustrated official.

