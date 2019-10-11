times up

Time's Up shares 'deep disappointment' in open letter to LIA after Ted Royer speech
Oct 11, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Time's Up shares 'deep disappointment' in open letter to LIA after Ted Royer speech

'By handing Royer the mic, you disempowered attendees in the audience who would have otherwise chosen not to attend his talk.'

DDB's Wendy Clark exits Time's Up Advertising amid conflict
Oct 19, 2018
Lindsay Stein

DDB's Wendy Clark exits Time's Up Advertising amid conflict

The CEO admitted a 'mistake' was made hiring former Droga5 CCO Ted Royer.

Sun Tzu and the art of running a global creative network: DDB's Wendy Clark
Apr 25, 2018
Atifa Hargrave-Silk

Sun Tzu and the art of running a global creative network: DDB's Wendy Clark

DDB global leader Wendy Clark speaks exclusively with us about clients' need for speed, the five traits she strives to achieve, driving for diversity and the Time's Up Advertising movement.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia