Locked out of bars, how Heineken and Tiger Beer are adapting during COVID-19
The brand director of Tiger and Heineken in APAC explains how the beer brands are aiming to contribute, not just communicate, during the crisis.
More brand-side reactions to the coronavirus crisis in Asia
From aid to advice to product impact, read our ongoing compilation of what CMOs and brands are saying and doing to help employees, customers and the public.
Would you like a roasted tarantula with that Tiger?
Or how about some teriyaki mealworms?
Tiger Beer asks Singapore to remember the times before the good times
Tiger Beer pays homage to 'The Day Before National Day' in a new campaign by The Lab.
Tiger Beer shows a little more spark in Malaysia
A young man first defies and then (spoiler alert) wins over his father in an Ogilvy Malaysia campaign apparently influenced by Ad Nut (!).
The Tiger that meows politely and tries to make you laugh
A Malaysian entry in Tiger Beer's long-running 'Uncage' campaign lacks teeth.
