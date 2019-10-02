techtalk

Iflix introduces open bidding
Oct 2, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Iflix introduces open bidding

The move will allow more effective and efficient trading against premium brand-safe videos, the platform said.

Hooq forms OTT and gaming advertising alliance
Oct 2, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Hooq forms OTT and gaming advertising alliance

The exchange will pool OTT and gaming inventory across four platforms in Southeast Asia and India.

G-Man’s blockchain venture rolls out first digital marketing products
Sep 30, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

G-Man’s blockchain venture rolls out first digital marketing products

Aqilliz is rolling out its first product lines, which it says address digital marketing's key pain points, and will make several senior hires in the coming months.

CastingAsia adds CPC and CPA models to influencer platform
Sep 26, 2019
Staff Reporters

CastingAsia adds CPC and CPA models to influencer platform

Move aims to give marketers additional control over influencer-marketing campaigns.

SpotX integrates IAB Tech Lab’s Open Measurement SDK
Jul 17, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

SpotX integrates IAB Tech Lab’s Open Measurement SDK

IAB Tech Lab has more than doubled certified partners using the OM SDK since December.

DOOH deals target Australia, SEA, India
Jul 16, 2019
Staff Reporters

DOOH deals target Australia, SEA, India

TECH TALK: Rubicon Project and GroupM announce digital out-of-home partnerships covering Australia, Philippines and India.

