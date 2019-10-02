techtalk
Iflix introduces open bidding
The move will allow more effective and efficient trading against premium brand-safe videos, the platform said.
Hooq forms OTT and gaming advertising alliance
The exchange will pool OTT and gaming inventory across four platforms in Southeast Asia and India.
G-Man’s blockchain venture rolls out first digital marketing products
Aqilliz is rolling out its first product lines, which it says address digital marketing's key pain points, and will make several senior hires in the coming months.
CastingAsia adds CPC and CPA models to influencer platform
Move aims to give marketers additional control over influencer-marketing campaigns.
SpotX integrates IAB Tech Lab’s Open Measurement SDK
IAB Tech Lab has more than doubled certified partners using the OM SDK since December.
DOOH deals target Australia, SEA, India
TECH TALK: Rubicon Project and GroupM announce digital out-of-home partnerships covering Australia, Philippines and India.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins