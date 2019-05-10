team
No7 wants to help women get back to work in its first US campaign
The global beauty brand’s new spot, ‘Unstoppable Together,’ captures the crisis of women leaving the workforce.
Wunderman Thompson unveils APAC leadership
Eight regional leaders announced in addition to Justin Peyton.
Making people "fit" is team-building done wrong
Ogilvy's APAC managing partner and head of social discusses how embracing a diverse workforce means not forcing employees to 'fit'.
How to win in esports? Be authentic, like everywhere else
Following Lagardere Sport’s commercial deal with Singapore esports club Team Flash, head of esports Andre Flackel explains why the digital gaming world is so important to the agency.
WPP creates in-house Unilever partnership
Agency establishes Team Unilever to work in Singapore.
Asmita Dubey leaves Mindshare for client-side role as L’Oréal China CMO
SHANGHAI - Asmita Dubey, formerly managing director of Team L’Oréal at Mindshare, has made a transition to the client side as the brand's new chief marketing officer.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins