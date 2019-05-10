team

No7 wants to help women get back to work in its first US campaign
2 days ago
Mariah Cooper

No7 wants to help women get back to work in its first US campaign

The global beauty brand’s new spot, ‘Unstoppable Together,’ captures the crisis of women leaving the workforce.

Wunderman Thompson unveils APAC leadership
May 10, 2019
Staff Reporters

Wunderman Thompson unveils APAC leadership

Eight regional leaders announced in addition to Justin Peyton.

Making people
Jul 17, 2018
Rick Boost

Making people "fit" is team-building done wrong

Ogilvy's APAC managing partner and head of social discusses how embracing a diverse workforce means not forcing employees to 'fit'.

How to win in esports? Be authentic, like everywhere else
Jul 6, 2018
Faaez Samadi

How to win in esports? Be authentic, like everywhere else

Following Lagardere Sport’s commercial deal with Singapore esports club Team Flash, head of esports Andre Flackel explains why the digital gaming world is so important to the agency.

WPP creates in-house Unilever partnership
May 23, 2018
Faaez Samadi

WPP creates in-house Unilever partnership

Agency establishes Team Unilever to work in Singapore.

Asmita Dubey leaves Mindshare for client-side role as L’Oréal China CMO
Jan 31, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Asmita Dubey leaves Mindshare for client-side role as L’Oréal China CMO

SHANGHAI - Asmita Dubey, formerly managing director of Team L’Oréal at Mindshare, has made a transition to the client side as the brand's new chief marketing officer.

