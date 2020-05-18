suzuki
These new ads go for chuckles amid COVID-19
Australia campaigns for Aldi and Suzuki, by BMF and Deloitte Digital, respectively, try to play the situation for laughs, with some success.
A Japanese creative in London's design scene
In the first of a periodical series looking at the lives of Japanese expats in the creative and communications sectors, Pentagram partner Yuri Suzuki discusses how he ended up in London, his sound-design work, fitting in and, of course, Brexit.
Carat China wins RMB350 million Chang’an Suzuki media account
BEIJING - Carat has won the media planning and buying business for Chang’an Suzuki (重庆长安铃木汽车) after a month-long competitive pitch against Dentsu, Publicis and smaller media brokers.
Suzuki calls creative pitch for new motorcycle launch in Indonesia
JAKARTA - Japanese automotive brand Suzuki is believed to have called a creative pitch for the launch of yet another new motorcycle model in the country.
Suzuki picks Oze Indonesia for motorcycle launch
JAKARTA - Japanese automotive brand Suzuki has handed the creative duties for a new motorcycle model launch to Oze Indonesia.
