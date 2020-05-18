suzuki

These new ads go for chuckles amid COVID-19
May 18, 2020
Ad Nut

These new ads go for chuckles amid COVID-19

Australia campaigns for Aldi and Suzuki, by BMF and Deloitte Digital, respectively, try to play the situation for laughs, with some success.

A Japanese creative in London's design scene
Oct 22, 2019
David Blecken

A Japanese creative in London's design scene

In the first of a periodical series looking at the lives of Japanese expats in the creative and communications sectors, Pentagram partner Yuri Suzuki discusses how he ended up in London, his sound-design work, fitting in and, of course, Brexit.

Carat China wins RMB350 million Chang’an Suzuki media account
Jan 16, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Carat China wins RMB350 million Chang’an Suzuki media account

BEIJING - Carat has won the media planning and buying business for Chang’an Suzuki (重庆长安铃木汽车) after a month-long competitive pitch against Dentsu, Publicis and smaller media brokers.

Suzuki calls creative pitch for new motorcycle launch in Indonesia
Jan 18, 2013
Racheal Lee

Suzuki calls creative pitch for new motorcycle launch in Indonesia

JAKARTA - Japanese automotive brand Suzuki is believed to have called a creative pitch for the launch of yet another new motorcycle model in the country.

Suzuki picks Oze Indonesia for motorcycle launch
Jul 31, 2012
Racheal Lee

Suzuki picks Oze Indonesia for motorcycle launch

JAKARTA - Japanese automotive brand Suzuki has handed the creative duties for a new motorcycle model launch to Oze Indonesia.

Suzuki calls creative pitch for motorcycle launch in Indonesia
Jul 6, 2012
Racheal Lee

Suzuki calls creative pitch for motorcycle launch in Indonesia

JAKARTA - Japanese automotive brand Suzuki is believed to have called a creative pitch for the launch of a new motorcycle model in Indonesia.

