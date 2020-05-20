susana tsui

Susana Tsui tasked with expanding Tatler's digital media reach in SEA
May 20, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

The former DAN China CEO and Asianparent media chief is Tatler Asia Group’s new president for Southeast Asia.

Susana Tsui leaves TheAsianparent after six months
Apr 20, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

The former China CEO at Dentsu Aegis Network only joined the publication in September.

Susana Tsui joins TheAsianparent
Sep 5, 2019
Staff Reporters

Former Dentsu China CEO to lead media at parent platform.

Phil Teeman, Rob Hughes among latest out at DAN
Mar 12, 2019
Olivia Parker

Teeman and Hughes have followed Susana Tsui out of Dentsu Aegis Network's doors, Campaign learns, as the group executes a major leadership restructure in the region. Here we round up all of the changes so far this year.

Susana Tsui out as Dentsu Aegis restructures
Mar 7, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Tsui leaves the China CEO position after less than a year, as the company reorganises into geographic clusters.

My new job so far: Susana Tsui
Sep 6, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

The CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network China shares early highlights including DAN Programmatic, leveraging Merkle, partnering with iFlytek, BAT, the next Carat China CEO & more.

