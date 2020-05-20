susana tsui
Susana Tsui tasked with expanding Tatler's digital media reach in SEA
The former DAN China CEO and Asianparent media chief is Tatler Asia Group’s new president for Southeast Asia.
Susana Tsui leaves TheAsianparent after six months
The former China CEO at Dentsu Aegis Network only joined the publication in September.
Susana Tsui joins TheAsianparent
Former Dentsu China CEO to lead media at parent platform.
Phil Teeman, Rob Hughes among latest out at DAN
Teeman and Hughes have followed Susana Tsui out of Dentsu Aegis Network's doors, Campaign learns, as the group executes a major leadership restructure in the region. Here we round up all of the changes so far this year.
Susana Tsui out as Dentsu Aegis restructures
Tsui leaves the China CEO position after less than a year, as the company reorganises into geographic clusters.
My new job so far: Susana Tsui
The CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network China shares early highlights including DAN Programmatic, leveraging Merkle, partnering with iFlytek, BAT, the next Carat China CEO & more.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins