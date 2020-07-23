Search
Jul 23, 2020
'Great brands always provide hope': HSBC on the imperative behind its new HK brand campaign
The bank highlights a symbol of progress and acceleration within its hexagon logo while asserting that 'The story continues...if you believe'.
Jun 29, 2020
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Suresh Balaji, HSBC
From above-the-line campaigns to process innovations to work on behalf of gender equality and social responsibility, Suresh Balaji is a major force driving one the the world's pre-eminent financial-services brands.
Aug 22, 2016
Loyalty HSBC can bank on
THE FACE BEHIND THE BRAND: Showing uncommon passion for a financial brand, HSBC’s Suresh Balaji tells how he leapt at the chance to relocate to the bank’s birthplace.
