suntory

Suntory Beverage & Food calls media review in APAC
Sep 29, 2022
Robert Sawatzky

The $65 million account is spread across multiple markets involving beverages and health supplements.

A spoonful of silly slo-mo helps the message go down
Aug 17, 2020
Ad Nut

Bird's nest inspires a slow-motion moment between a mother and son in an ad for Brand's Suntory by Leo Burnett Thailand.

Japan's top 100 brands: Meiji, Suntory, Kao gain favour at home
Jul 1, 2019
David Blecken

Subtle changes in the top 10 reflect the power of premium and responsible positioning.

Coke positions its first alcoholic drink as lemon sour for picky people
May 29, 2018
David Blecken

Can chu-hi in a can be high class? Lemondo thinks it can.

How millennial norms dictate what advertisers can and can’t do
Sep 12, 2017
David Blecken

In Japan, the younger generation’s critical filter is increasingly regulating how brands target consumers of all demographics.

Attack mutant face or drink this buy
May 22, 2017
Ad Nut

An everyman's epic bad day plays out in reverse to mark the launch of a new drink in Indonesia.

