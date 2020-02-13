sugar

Unilever will stop advertising ice-cream to children under 12
Feb 13, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Owner of Magnum and Twister announces 15-point plan to improve responsibility of global marketing activity.

The waning appetite for marketing junk food in Asia
Jan 10, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Marketers of sugary drinks and sodium-laden snacks will need to embrace healthier trends and watch their messaging to win over regulators and consumers alike.

Singapore calls in kung fu master to fight 'sugar villains'
Jan 23, 2017
Ad Nut

'Kungfu fighter, hidden sugar', for the Ministry of Communications and Information by Tribal Worldwide Singapore.

The Brand Union to redesign SIS sugar packaging in Singapore
Oct 25, 2010
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - ﻿﻿SIS sugar brand in Singapore has appointed The Brand Union to redesign its brand packaging and recommend a strategic direction in Singapore and in the Middle East.

