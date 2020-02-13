Search
sugar
Feb 13, 2020
Unilever will stop advertising ice-cream to children under 12
Owner of Magnum and Twister announces 15-point plan to improve responsibility of global marketing activity.
Jan 10, 2020
The waning appetite for marketing junk food in Asia
Marketers of sugary drinks and sodium-laden snacks will need to embrace healthier trends and watch their messaging to win over regulators and consumers alike.
Jan 23, 2017
Singapore calls in kung fu master to fight 'sugar villains'
'Kungfu fighter, hidden sugar', for the Ministry of Communications and Information by Tribal Worldwide Singapore.
Oct 25, 2010
The Brand Union to redesign SIS sugar packaging in Singapore
SINGAPORE - SIS sugar brand in Singapore has appointed The Brand Union to redesign its brand packaging and recommend a strategic direction in Singapore and in the Middle East.
