subway
Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets
PHD will replace MediaCom and Mindshare for media duties in Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan, as new agencies win integrated pitches in China and South Korea.
'70% of content made today doesn’t drive business results'
Jatinder Sandhu and Udara Withana of Dentsu explain four steps brands and agencies should keep in mind when creating purposeful content
Subway takes JWT Sydney's 'Live feed' concept global
The agency's World Sandwich Day concept went to 60 countries and led to the donation of more than 13 million meals.
Dumb ways to...eat avocados?
With several cute cartoon characters meeting their demise while cheerful music plays, an ad for Subway Singapore seems eerily familiar.
10 of the best creative bus and train handle ads in Asia
With a little imagination, handles inside public transport can become surprisingly successful places to advertise.
Ads vie with phones for attention in the Hong Kong MTR
JCDecaux Transport MD Shirley Chan tells Campaign Asia-Pacific about the relevance of underground ads and mobile-oriented campaigns.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins