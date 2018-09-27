subway

Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

PHD will replace MediaCom and Mindshare for media duties in Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan, as new agencies win integrated pitches in China and South Korea.

