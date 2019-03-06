store
Apple banks on diversity, sustainability for the launch of its first store in India
The 100-member team employed at the new Mumbai outlet consists of 50% women.
Kantar launches new insights platform
Marketplace available in 21 countries.
Ikea calls for pitch for new store in Shanghai
SHANGHAI – Ikea, the leading home supplies retailer, is believed to have called for a creative pitch for its new store scheduled to open in Shanghai early next year.
HTC, Sony unveil concept stores to connect with consumers in Singapore
SINGAPORE - Mobile handset companies Sony and HTC have opened their first ever concept stores in Singapore.
Gap enters China with four stores and online shopping
SHANGHAI – Gap announced today the debut of its first four wholly owned contemporarily designed Gap stores in China, bringing Gap’s modern, accessible style to Chinese consumers for the first time.
Tribal DDB promotes Uniqlo Malaysia launch with 'Go Uniqlo' campaign
Tribal DDB Singapore has introduced an interactive trail to Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo's first store in Malaysia
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins