Apple banks on diversity, sustainability for the launch of its first store in India
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Apple banks on diversity, sustainability for the launch of its first store in India

The 100-member team employed at the new Mumbai outlet consists of 50% women.

Kantar launches new insights platform
Mar 6, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Kantar launches new insights platform

Marketplace available in 21 countries.

Ikea calls for pitch for new store in Shanghai
Dec 8, 2010
Jin Bo

Ikea calls for pitch for new store in Shanghai

SHANGHAI – Ikea, the leading home supplies retailer, is believed to have called for a creative pitch for its new store scheduled to open in Shanghai early next year.

HTC, Sony unveil concept stores to connect with consumers in Singapore
Dec 8, 2010
Staff Reporters

HTC, Sony unveil concept stores to connect with consumers in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Mobile handset companies Sony and HTC have opened their first ever concept stores in Singapore.

Gap enters China with four stores and online shopping
Nov 11, 2010
Jin Bo

Gap enters China with four stores and online shopping

SHANGHAI – Gap announced today the debut of its first four wholly owned contemporarily designed Gap stores in China, bringing Gap’s modern, accessible style to Chinese consumers for the first time.

Tribal DDB promotes Uniqlo Malaysia launch with 'Go Uniqlo' campaign
Oct 25, 2010
Staff Reporters

Tribal DDB promotes Uniqlo Malaysia launch with 'Go Uniqlo' campaign

Tribal DDB Singapore has introduced an interactive trail to Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo's first store in Malaysia

