Apple banks on diversity, sustainability for the launch of its first store in India

Apple's first retail store in India, which will open in Mumbai on 18 April 2023, has focussed on diversity and sustainability.
According to Deirdre O’Brien, senior vice president of retail at Apple, the store's 100-member staff consists of 50% women and the employees can speak in 25 different languages.
With regards to sustainability, it has a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.
The store aims to be a space where customers can explore Apple products and services, and also learn how to get more out of their devices through free 'Today at Apple' sessions.
O'Brien said, “At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India. Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community.”
