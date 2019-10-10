spikes2019

How brands are experimenting with TikTok
Oct 10, 2019
Staff Reporters

The creative director of TikTok’s in-house planning and creative unit reveals how some of the best brands are testing the platform.

What we'd eliminate from our jobs if we could: Industry pros confess
Oct 3, 2019
Staff Reporters

Time sheets, link tests, briefs... who needs them? Heck, we could even do without 'showing up', says one industry leader.

What is digital placemaking?
Oct 2, 2019
Staff Reporters

Digital placemaking is a relatively new advertising medium for brands. Vandal's Emile Rademeyer explains how brands are using it, and how it forms part of the shift from advertising to experiences.

How creative festivals can connect with 'Gen C'
Sep 30, 2019
Adam Harriden

Reflecting on Spikes Asia, the ECD of INVNT identified how the festival connected with a new group of consumers, or what he likes to call 'Gen C'.

Keeping pace with... Google's Tara Mckenty
Sep 30, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

WATCH: Solving diversity challenges, role models, overhyped trends and more. The APAC Brand Studio creative lead tackles it all.

What goes into glass ceilings, and how to smash them
Sep 30, 2019
Staff Reporters

WATCH: Merlee Cruz-Jayme talks about the biggest component of glass ceilings and the challenges in breaking all types of them.

