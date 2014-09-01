sneakers

Southeast Asian artists pimp up sneakers for Asics
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Southeast Asian artists pimp up sneakers for Asics

INSPIRATION STATION: 30 artists from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam brought their flair to the 30th anniversary of the GEL-LYTE III.

#thisisme# adidas Originals launches brand campaign
Sep 1, 2014
Staff Reporters

#thisisme# adidas Originals launches brand campaign

CHINA - With style and originality adidas combines celebrity -including actress Fan Bingbing and the King of Asian Pop, Eason Chan- with everyday people to highlight its latest product launch.

Nike introduces Kobe Bryant’s new sneakers with personalised advertising
Jan 17, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Nike introduces Kobe Bryant's new sneakers with personalised advertising

SHANGHAI - The China leg of the Nike Kobe VII System Supreme campaign has rolled out, with Mindshare's first-of-its-kind personalised advertising platform on board.

New Balance launches N-ergy in China with through-the-line campaign
Aug 12, 2010
Jane Leung

New Balance launches N-ergy in China with through-the-line campaign

Footwear brand New Balance has launched an integrated campaign to promote its N-ergy line in China and cultivate the running culture in the mainland.

