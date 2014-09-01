sneakers
Southeast Asian artists pimp up sneakers for Asics
INSPIRATION STATION: 30 artists from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam brought their flair to the 30th anniversary of the GEL-LYTE III.
#thisisme# adidas Originals launches brand campaign
CHINA - With style and originality adidas combines celebrity -including actress Fan Bingbing and the King of Asian Pop, Eason Chan- with everyday people to highlight its latest product launch.
Nike introduces Kobe Bryant’s new sneakers with personalised advertising
SHANGHAI - The China leg of the Nike Kobe VII System Supreme campaign has rolled out, with Mindshare's first-of-its-kind personalised advertising platform on board.
New Balance launches N-ergy in China with through-the-line campaign
Footwear brand New Balance has launched an integrated campaign to promote its N-ergy line in China and cultivate the running culture in the mainland.
