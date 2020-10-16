Marketing The Work
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Southeast Asian artists pimp up sneakers for Asics

INSPIRATION STATION: 30 artists from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam brought their flair to the 30th anniversary of the GEL-LYTE III.

Southeast Asian artists pimp up sneakers for Asics

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of its GEL-LYTE III design, Asics approached 30 artists across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam to put their own spin on the shoe. Each artist was given a blank sneaker ‘canvas’ to express their creative flow, whether through crafts, graffiti, watercolour, henna or ceramics.

Here are some snaps of the resulting designs.

Malaysia

Thailand

Vietnam

Indonesia

Singapore
 
You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Step off for a minute, peruse the wonderfully expressive work, recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

1 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

2 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

3 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

4 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

6 Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

7 Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

8 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Vodafone and Anomaly lose connection as brand searches for global creative agency

9 Vodafone and Anomaly lose connection as brand searches for global creative agency

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands

Related Articles

The hottest retail interior in China is not in Beijing or Shanghai
Marketing
Sep 16, 2019
Jessica Rapp

The hottest retail interior in China is not in ...

Asics hosts virtual-reality shoe launch
Digital
Apr 2, 2020
Fayola Douglas

Asics hosts virtual-reality shoe launch

Is Guess and Alibaba's FashionAI the future of retail?
News
Jul 17, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Is Guess and Alibaba's FashionAI the future of retail?

Gen-Z conservatism is changing fashion in China
Analysis
Sep 16, 2020
Jiaqi Luo

Gen-Z conservatism is changing fashion in China

Just Published

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'
Media
22 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video ...

Last week's incident triggered complaint that led to the long-serving CEO's departure.

Facebook cracks down on New Zealand conspiracy theorist's political party
Digital
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Facebook cracks down on New Zealand conspiracy ...

Conspiracy theorist-led political party, which has been targeting Donald Trump supporters, had grown a significant following through Facebook.

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO
Marketing
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

She joins the insurer from Hilton International, where she was VP of marketing and GM of ecommerce for APAC.