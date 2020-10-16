Southeast Asian artists pimp up sneakers for Asics

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of its GEL-LYTE III design, Asics approached 30 artists across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam to put their own spin on the shoe. Each artist was given a blank sneaker ‘canvas’ to express their creative flow, whether through crafts, graffiti, watercolour, henna or ceramics.

Here are some snaps of the resulting designs.

Malaysia

Thailand

Vietnam

Indonesia

Singapore

