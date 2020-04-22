Search
snacks
Apr 22, 2020
Nom nom nom: Snack brands win bigger bite from APAC consumers during COVID-19
Japan is snacking on dairy-based So, Australia continues to favour Oreos and Tim Tams, and Indonesia is talking about homemade 'virus-shaped pastries' and Dalgona coffee.
Sep 27, 2018
Snacks that won't help you fit in last year's jeans
A China campaign for Lee by McCann mixes fashion and foodstuffs, including Lay's potato chips.
Aug 31, 2010
Mars Japan appoints UM to handle media buying and planning duties
TOKYO - UM Japan has confirmed it has been appointed to handle Mars Japan's media planning and buying business for the entire brand portfolio, effective immediate in September.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins