snacks

Nom nom nom: Snack brands win bigger bite from APAC consumers during COVID-19
Apr 22, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Nom nom nom: Snack brands win bigger bite from APAC consumers during COVID-19

Japan is snacking on dairy-based So, Australia continues to favour Oreos and Tim Tams, and Indonesia is talking about homemade 'virus-shaped pastries' and Dalgona coffee.

Snacks that won't help you fit in last year's jeans
Sep 27, 2018
Ad Nut

Snacks that won't help you fit in last year's jeans

A China campaign for Lee by McCann mixes fashion and foodstuffs, including Lay's potato chips.

Mars Japan appoints UM to handle media buying and planning duties
Aug 31, 2010
Jane Leung

Mars Japan appoints UM to handle media buying and planning duties

TOKYO - UM Japan has confirmed it has been appointed to handle Mars Japan's media planning and buying business for the entire brand portfolio, effective immediate in September.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia