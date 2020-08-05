smb
China’s everyday heroes: How small businesses are leading the way
Brands have an opportunity to create more meaningful connections with Chinese consumers who identify with the tenacity and perseverance of local entrepreneurs.
Getting Asian SMEs on board with Facebook video ads
It’s about having easy, ‘lightweight’ video for direct-response advertisers, many of which are SMEs, says May Seow of Facebook’s APAC Creative Shop.
HubSpot to hire 100 more in Singapore
An expanded APAC HQ aims to employ 250 staff by 2021.
Updated: HubSpot's GM for Japan resigns
An early departure suggests the inbound marketing specialist is off to a shaky start.
Instagram’s Marne Levine on the importance of Asia
SMBs and video are top priorities for Instagram's chief operating officer.
SMB marketing: Ad platforms focus on education for growth
The SMB race is on but despite best efforts, many firms are still not equipped to take advantage of ad platforms.
