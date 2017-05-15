skittles
Skittles brings historic LGBTQIA+ archive images to life in 'Recolour the rainbow' campaign
The newly colourised images capture events in London, San Francisco and New York City.
Skittles strikes the wrong cord with Mother's Day ad
If you haven't seen the US commercial the brand had to pull after complaints, consider yourself lucky and think seriously before you go any further.
Unusual and inadvisable ways to eat Skittles: Don't try this at home
From China: 'You are how you eat' for Skittles (Wrigley China) by DDB China
Meet the little-known CMO atop a global confectionary giant
Irish transplant Orla Mitchell is quietly driving innovation for brands like Doublemint and Skittles at Wrigley.
Skittles campaign turns local 'villian-hitting' folk sorcery tradition on its head
HONG KONG - DDB has launched an activation campaign for Skittles, entitled ‘beat the rainbow’, which adopts the popular folk sorcery known as ‘beating the little person’ to remove bad luck caused by one's enemies.
Skittles | Infinite Rainbow | China
Confectionery brand Skittles has unleashed an online campaign through portal QQ which aims to change the mundane daily routines of teenagers in China.
