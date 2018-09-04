skills
In a tech-centric world, is marcomms getting left behind?
Marcomms professionals need to upgrade their skill sets and become more tech-savvy if they want to futureproof their careers, argues the managing director of Thrive PR + Communications.
Mentor session: Advice from seven APAC media leaders
Industry heavyweights sound off on what provides that 2018 edge.
Pain points: The skill gaps hurting marketers the most
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Research by Econsultancy finds analytics and content marketing top the list of biggest needs.
Huge demand for digital PR skills in China: R3
Consultancy’s latest study shows marketers and clients want much more digital capability from their PR firms than ever before.
'Digital mindset' is the key to closing skills gap
Keeping up with innovation is largely a talent-game. But with a shortage of ready-made digital talent in the market, agencies and companies are turning to specialist academies. How effective are they and what skills are needed?
Wrap-up: 7+ things you need to know this week
HONG KONG – The habits of trusted brands, talent pool challenges, the Bloomberg Media CEO’s vision for media, new agency rosters, business wins and how to build service brands. Here’s a round-up of some of the stories you might have missed this week.
