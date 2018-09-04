skills

In a tech-centric world, is marcomms getting left behind?
1 day ago
Leilani Abels

In a tech-centric world, is marcomms getting left behind?

Marcomms professionals need to upgrade their skill sets and become more tech-savvy if they want to futureproof their careers, argues the managing director of Thrive PR + Communications.

Mentor session: Advice from seven APAC media leaders
Sep 4, 2018
Rick Boost

Mentor session: Advice from seven APAC media leaders

Industry heavyweights sound off on what provides that 2018 edge.

Pain points: The skill gaps hurting marketers the most
Aug 17, 2017
Staff Reporters

Pain points: The skill gaps hurting marketers the most

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Research by Econsultancy finds analytics and content marketing top the list of biggest needs.

Huge demand for digital PR skills in China: R3
Jan 24, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Huge demand for digital PR skills in China: R3

Consultancy’s latest study shows marketers and clients want much more digital capability from their PR firms than ever before.

'Digital mindset' is the key to closing skills gap
Jul 7, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

'Digital mindset' is the key to closing skills gap

Keeping up with innovation is largely a talent-game. But with a shortage of ready-made digital talent in the market, agencies and companies are turning to specialist academies. How effective are they and what skills are needed?

Wrap-up: 7+ things you need to know this week
Jan 16, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

Wrap-up: 7+ things you need to know this week

HONG KONG – The habits of trusted brands, talent pool challenges, the Bloomberg Media CEO’s vision for media, new agency rosters, business wins and how to build service brands. Here’s a round-up of some of the stories you might have missed this week.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

2 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

3 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

4 Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

5 Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

6 Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

7 Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

8 S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

Independents, unlimited: Agency leaders see only upsides

9 Independents, unlimited: Agency leaders see only upsides

The winning secrets of #BestOfTweets, live from the arena

10 The winning secrets of #BestOfTweets, live from the arena