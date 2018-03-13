"Modern companies today want to know everything about their connected clients: who they are, who they work with, work out with, sleep with." The trouble is, traditional financial services firms are simply not doing this well—and they are under "tremendous threat" from new digital entrants who excel at it. Lars Hamberg, founder of Aktiva Fonder and fund selector at AFAM Funds, pulls no punches as he lays into the banking world's old guard and asks, "When will Google start offering financial products?"