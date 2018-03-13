services
YouTube expands Spring partnership as social commerce takes off
The new offering allows creators to integrate digital products on YouTube content.
Cruises offer more ultra-luxury retail concepts
Incentive cruise trips are one Tiffany & Co. store away from becoming that much more luxurious.
VML launches global advisory services practise in Asia
Agency expands services portfolio in the region, names Oliver Eriksson as lead.
AXA's Mabel Leung: Multi-market campaigns require cultural sensitivity
Mabel Leung, AXA Asia's regional head of brands and insights, says it can be a challenge to balance global strategic priorities with making sure local markets feel their opinions are being respected. Hunt for the elusive "middle way".
Lars Hamberg: Digital entrants a tremendous threat to financial old guard
"Modern companies today want to know everything about their connected clients: who they are, who they work with, work out with, sleep with." The trouble is, traditional financial services firms are simply not doing this well—and they are under "tremendous threat" from new digital entrants who excel at it. Lars Hamberg, founder of Aktiva Fonder and fund selector at AFAM Funds, pulls no punches as he lays into the banking world's old guard and asks, "When will Google start offering financial products?"
BNP Paribas' Michelle Toy talks diversity and localisation
Michelle Toy, Asia-Pacific head of marketing and communications at BNP Paribas Securities Services, explains the importance of staff diversity and localising marketing content for individual markets.
