16 hours ago
Jung von Matt launches third Asian shop in Seoul
Bill Yom, former head creative at Cheil, will lead JvM Hangang as managing director and chief creative.
Jun 21, 2019
Insurance groups flock to Seoul
Large-scale insurance incentives are capitalising on new bureau support.
Apr 5, 2019
Allianz Life Indonesia heads to Seoul
Local experiences top the agenda for 2,000 participants.
Dec 3, 2018
Why Baesan Archive is a rising venue in Seoul
The up-and-coming unique venue in Seongsu-dong is reflective of the area's larger urban regeneration efforts.
Oct 31, 2018
Seoul secures 40 international conference wins
Increased profile and coordinated efforts credited with attracting big numbers.
Jul 17, 2018
Explore events in East Asia with CEI's interactive digital guide
Hilton Hotel Guide: Japan & South Korea serves as inspiration for event planners searching for their next destination.
