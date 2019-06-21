seoul

Jung von Matt launches third Asian shop in Seoul
16 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Jung von Matt launches third Asian shop in Seoul

Bill Yom, former head creative at Cheil, will lead JvM Hangang as managing director and chief creative.

Insurance groups flock to Seoul
Jun 21, 2019
Megan Gell

Insurance groups flock to Seoul

Large-scale insurance incentives are capitalising on new bureau support.

Allianz Life Indonesia heads to Seoul
Apr 5, 2019
Megan Gell

Allianz Life Indonesia heads to Seoul

Local experiences top the agenda for 2,000 participants.

Why Baesan Archive is a rising venue in Seoul
Dec 3, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Why Baesan Archive is a rising venue in Seoul

The up-and-coming unique venue in Seongsu-dong is reflective of the area's larger urban regeneration efforts.

Seoul secures 40 international conference wins
Oct 31, 2018
Megan Gell

Seoul secures 40 international conference wins

Increased profile and coordinated efforts credited with attracting big numbers.

