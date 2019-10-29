selfie

Samsung's 'space selfie' satellite lands in someone's garden in Michigan
Oct 29, 2019
Omar Oakes

'Unbelievable, look what just fell out of the sky,' resident says.

What selfies can teach digital advertisers
Feb 10, 2017
Aaron Brooks

The desire to impress through experimentation and constant curation are key ingredients to successful digital campaigns, writes Aaron Brooks.

Jetstar's brand refresh shines a light on destinations, selfies and travel experiences
Aug 24, 2015
Jason Wincuinas

‘Because you can’, a rebranding campaign for Australian budget airline Jetstar, moves away from a focus on cheap tickets to highlight destinations, experiences and the obligatory travel selfies that result.

What the data says (and what it means)
Jul 20, 2015
David Guerrero

From data to selfies to how brands make headway in the Philippines.

The world is coming to the Philippines
Jul 20, 2015
Joy Santos

Home to some of the ‘selfiest’ cities in the world, the fast-growing and brand-crowded Philippines demands that brands find new and relevant ways to integrate with consumer lifestyles.

'Exthetic' urban explorers venture into brand territory
Jan 19, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

HONG KONG – Personality, compelling content and an engaged community. These are characteristics that brands look for when collaborating with social media influencers. But what do influencers look for in brands?

