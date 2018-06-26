David Guerrero

Send feedback to David Guerrero.
David Guerrero on Cannes' first ever live judging sessions
Opinions
Jun 26, 2018
David Guerrero

David Guerrero on Cannes' first ever live judging ...

Guerrero was a member of the panel judging the Glass Lions: Lion for Change award at Cannes, which included live assessment sessions. Here's his report on what made the winning campaign win.

New president proves the power of social in the Philippines
Country Rankings
Jul 11, 2016
David Guerrero

New president proves the power of social in the ...

David Guerrero explains the Du30 phenomenon.

The Du30 phenomenon: How social media won the presidency in the Philippines
Digital
Jun 21, 2016
David Guerrero

The Du30 phenomenon: How social media won the ...

Despite being outspent by a wide margin, the new Philippines president captured voters because of his apparent authenticity and social-media savvy.

What the data says (and what it means)
Country Rankings
Jul 20, 2015
David Guerrero

What the data says (and what it means)

From data to selfies to how brands make headway in the Philippines.

Cannes impressions: How the Outdoor jury approached 5,613 entries
Advertising
Jun 21, 2013
David Guerrero

Cannes impressions: How the Outdoor jury approached ...

David Guerrero, chairman and chief creative officer of BBDO Guerrero, reports from inside the Outdoor jury room, where 17 heads were better than one.

Opinion... The White House battleground has shifted online
Opinions
Oct 2, 2008
David Guerrero

Opinion... The White House battleground has shifted ...

In the old days of, say, 2004, America's nightly primetime TV news bulletins were the dominant campaign battleground.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia