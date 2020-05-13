sector study
COVID and the changing face of fitness
SECTOR STUDY: Cramped, sweaty gyms may become less palatable as fitness becomes more closely attuned to daily lifestyle choices for more Indian consumers, says FCB Ulka's national planning director.
Killing the cubicle: How co-working spaces are co-existing in Singapore
SECTOR STUDY: Players are fighting to differentiate their workspaces in the Lion City as a pleasant look and decent coffee are just table–or rather hotdesk–stakes now.
Edible insects are crawling to a plate near you, but don't cringe
SECTOR STUDY: Shock value aside, there may be more marketing mileage in the bug-food market than you might think.
Can young Asia’s hunger for experience feed fine dining?
After a streak of lacklustre performances, it is fine dining’s time to shine as highly paid but highly stressed millennials seek therapy in luxurious experiences.
Keeping up with China’s caffeine buzz
As Chinese coffee consumers switch between fresh brews and instant coffee, competing brands are shaping each others’ long-term strategy.
Beer firms vie for a piece of Myanmar
SECTOR STUDY: Despite strong incumbents, international beer-makers are keen to establish a foothold in the growing market, and are building local brands to do so.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins