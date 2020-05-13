sector study

COVID and the changing face of fitness
May 13, 2020
John Thangaraj

SECTOR STUDY: Cramped, sweaty gyms may become less palatable as fitness becomes more closely attuned to daily lifestyle choices for more Indian consumers, says FCB Ulka's national planning director.

Killing the cubicle: How co-working spaces are co-existing in Singapore
Jul 16, 2018
Faaez Samadi

SECTOR STUDY: Players are fighting to differentiate their workspaces in the Lion City as a pleasant look and decent coffee are just table–or rather hotdesk–stakes now.

Edible insects are crawling to a plate near you, but don't cringe
Apr 24, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SECTOR STUDY: Shock value aside, there may be more marketing mileage in the bug-food market than you might think.

Can young Asia’s hunger for experience feed fine dining?
Mar 21, 2016
Li Mei Foong

After a streak of lacklustre performances, it is fine dining’s time to shine as highly paid but highly stressed millennials seek therapy in luxurious experiences.

Keeping up with China’s caffeine buzz
Nov 25, 2015
Li Mei Foong

As Chinese coffee consumers switch between fresh brews and instant coffee, competing brands are shaping each others’ long-term strategy.

Beer firms vie for a piece of Myanmar
Sep 17, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SECTOR STUDY: Despite strong incumbents, international beer-makers are keen to establish a foothold in the growing market, and are building local brands to do so.

