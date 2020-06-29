sanofi

Four agency groups line up for Sanofi global media pitch
15 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Winning media buying company could help market a vaccine for Covid-19 after French pharma company announced human trials for an experimental drug.

Sanofi puts agencies on alert in global media pitch
Jun 29, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Pharmaceuticals giant spends estimated €900m a year.

Sanofi appoints media agency in Pakistan
Feb 26, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

The account changes hands without a pitch.

ZenithOptimedia China veteran and LVMH leader Terrence Yung to depart
Dec 4, 2013
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Terrence Yung, who as vice-president of ZenithOptimedia China leads the LVMH account and is responsible for the agency’s internal operations, has resigned and will be leaving in February.

