15 hours ago
Four agency groups line up for Sanofi global media pitch
Winning media buying company could help market a vaccine for Covid-19 after French pharma company announced human trials for an experimental drug.
Jun 29, 2020
Sanofi puts agencies on alert in global media pitch
Pharmaceuticals giant spends estimated €900m a year.
Feb 26, 2018
Sanofi appoints media agency in Pakistan
The account changes hands without a pitch.
Dec 4, 2013
