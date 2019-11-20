s4c

Sorrell's MediaMonks announces merger with India's White Balance
Nov 20, 2019
Campaign India Team

MediaMonks adds 50 experts to its team and intends to double its India business in the coming six months.

S4 Capital reports Q3 revenue growth of more than 50%
Nov 4, 2019
Ben Bold

Asia-Pacific posted the strongest rate of growth, albeit from a modest base.

'We’re rolling up our sleeves and getting shit done': S4C APAC CEO
Jul 5, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Michel de Rijk says S4 Capital’s Asia-Pacific adventure is only just beginning, with plans for several more regional acquisitions in the pipeline.

Sorrell: 'Radical evolution isn’t enough for agencies'
Jun 28, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Martin Sorrell told a Singapore audience that holding companies must “adapt or die” in today’s marketing and communications industry, and attacked Dentsu Aegis Network over its management changes.

Martin Sorrell's S4C to begin India expansion
Feb 21, 2019
Campaign India Team

Offices to be opened in Bengaluru and Mumbai over the next few days

