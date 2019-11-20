s4c
Sorrell's MediaMonks announces merger with India's White Balance
MediaMonks adds 50 experts to its team and intends to double its India business in the coming six months.
S4 Capital reports Q3 revenue growth of more than 50%
Asia-Pacific posted the strongest rate of growth, albeit from a modest base.
'We’re rolling up our sleeves and getting shit done': S4C APAC CEO
Michel de Rijk says S4 Capital’s Asia-Pacific adventure is only just beginning, with plans for several more regional acquisitions in the pipeline.
Sorrell: 'Radical evolution isn’t enough for agencies'
Martin Sorrell told a Singapore audience that holding companies must “adapt or die” in today’s marketing and communications industry, and attacked Dentsu Aegis Network over its management changes.
Martin Sorrell's S4C to begin India expansion
Offices to be opened in Bengaluru and Mumbai over the next few days
