Ruth Stubbs departs iProspect
Global president will relocate from Singapore to UK to join Wavemaker as EMEA chief executive.
You've got the CEO's ear... and nose too
Congratulations brand marketers. The C-suite is paying more attention to you thanks to all your shiny data. Now the pressure’s on.
International Women's Day: 'If we want change, we have to earn it'
Women Leading Change Awards winners share their thoughts on why change is not a given, the #MeToo movement in Asia and their hopes for the next generation of female talent.
APAC buyers and sellers divided over programmatic expansion: ExchangeWire Research
Emerging APAC digital buyer market views more programmatic players favourably.
You can't afford to ignore SEA’s entrepreneurial women: iProspect
SINGAPORE - A new voice has emerged with female consumers in Southeast Asia, sparking a need for new ways to communicate, according to a report from iProspect.
Dentsu Aegis Network launches second digital-performance brand in Asia
SYDNEY - Dentsu Aegis Network has announced the expansion of Australia-headquartered digital performance agency Columbus into Asia, alongside the establishment of a new Digital Performance division.
