ruth stubbs

Ruth Stubbs departs iProspect
Nov 6, 2019
Matthew Miller

Ruth Stubbs departs iProspect

Global president will relocate from Singapore to UK to join Wavemaker as EMEA chief executive.

You've got the CEO's ear... and nose too
Apr 23, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

You've got the CEO's ear... and nose too

Congratulations brand marketers. The C-suite is paying more attention to you thanks to all your shiny data. Now the pressure’s on.

International Women's Day: 'If we want change, we have to earn it'
Mar 8, 2018
Olivia Parker

International Women's Day: 'If we want change, we have to earn it'

Women Leading Change Awards winners share their thoughts on why change is not a given, the #MeToo movement in Asia and their hopes for the next generation of female talent.

APAC buyers and sellers divided over programmatic expansion: ExchangeWire Research
Sep 7, 2016
Gabey Goh

APAC buyers and sellers divided over programmatic expansion: ExchangeWire Research

Emerging APAC digital buyer market views more programmatic players favourably.

You can't afford to ignore SEA’s entrepreneurial women: iProspect
Feb 29, 2016
Gabey Goh

You can't afford to ignore SEA's entrepreneurial women: iProspect

SINGAPORE - A new voice has emerged with female consumers in Southeast Asia, sparking a need for new ways to communicate, according to a report from iProspect.

Dentsu Aegis Network launches second digital-performance brand in Asia
Oct 26, 2015
Gabey Goh

Dentsu Aegis Network launches second digital-performance brand in Asia

SYDNEY - Dentsu Aegis Network has announced the expansion of Australia-headquartered digital performance agency Columbus into Asia, alongside the establishment of a new Digital Performance division.

