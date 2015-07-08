roth

Michael Roth: IPG leads the way on creativity and integration
23 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Looking back: In April 2017, Michael Roth, chairman and chief executive of Interpublic, spoke of 'open architecture' approach, sale rumours and why Interpublic was in in a stronger position than ever.

Philippe Krakowsky to succeed Michael Roth as IPG CEO
23 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Krakowsky will take the helm effective January 1 and Roth will move into the executive chairman role

The high cost of global media reviews
Jul 8, 2015
Emily Tan

GLOBAL - As the (estimated) 21 ongoing major global and North American media pitches start to conclude, we stop to ask, just how much pressure have agencies and brands been under?

Are global media reviews really about transparency?
Jun 17, 2015
Emily Tan

The short answer is, “partly”. It’s all too easy to look for a single, rather exciting, cause behind the 21 (according to R3) global and North American media reviews but the truth is more complex, agree industry sources.

China Mobile tops BrandZ’s Most Valuable Chinese Brands
Dec 3, 2013
Jason Wincuinas

Petro China climbed into the top 10 this year and Moutai slipped a few notches to land at number 12, but overall the apex of the BrandZ ranking has only shuffled slightly. China Mobile and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) both held onto their number one and number two spots.

