rose tsou

Why Verizon Media says its closer to playing offense
Oct 9, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

EXCLUSIVE: After overhauling the business' brand and ad platforms, CEO Guru Gowrappan tells Campaign about his commerce-driven vision of the company, inspired by Yahoo in Taiwan.

Oath promotes new international head
Oct 12, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Rose Tsou elevated to role from APAC remit.

VIDEO: Yahoo to focus on personalised content in 2012: Rose Tsou
Dec 15, 2011
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - Rose Tsou, managing director, says Yahoo Asia-Pacific is planning a number of new initiatives in line with its philosophy of personalising and localising its content around the world.

CampaignTV: Yahoo's Rose Tsou on investing in the region
Dec 13, 2010
Staff Reporters

HONG KONG - Rose Tsou, Asia-Pacific managing director at Yahoo, discusses fundamental technological developments and investment in Asia-Pacific, in the final installment of this four-part CampaignTV series titled 'The Changing Media Landscape', sponsored by the FT.

CampaignTV: Yahoo's Rose Tsou on investing in the region
Dec 10, 2010
Staff Reporters

HONG KONG - Rose Tsou, Asia-Pacific managing director at Yahoo, discusses fundamental technological developments and investment in Asia-Pacific, in the final installment of this four-part CampaignTV series titled 'The Changing Media Landscape', sponsored by the FT.

Yahoo restructures leadership; Ken Mandel takes on APAC role
Mar 22, 2010
Kate Nicholson

ASIA-PACIFIC - Yahoo has announced staff changes to strengthen its Asia-Pacific leadership team.

