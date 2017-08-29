Search
rohan philips
Dentsu names global product lead for media
Rohan Philips takes on responsibility for developing the product strategy and roadmap for Dentsu clients worldwide across Carat, iProspect and Dentsu X.
Aug 29, 2017
iProspect hires new global product head
The new chief joins from GroupM.
Aug 9, 2016
Geolocation: An underused opportunity?
Xaxis’ Rohan Philips looks at the promise of location data for brands and shares some tips for getting situated.
May 12, 2016
Dear Tech Support: Can't programmatic count as a line item?
Campaign Asia's resident tech guru answers your pressing questions on all aspects of digital marketing. In association with Xaxis.
Mar 10, 2016
Xaxis Radio expands APAC coverage with four new markets
SINGAPORE - Xaxis has launched Xaxis Radio, its programmatic product for buying digital audio ads, in Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.
