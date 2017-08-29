rohan philips

Dentsu names global product lead for media
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Dentsu names global product lead for media

Rohan Philips takes on responsibility for developing the product strategy and roadmap for Dentsu clients worldwide across Carat, iProspect and Dentsu X.

iProspect hires new global product head
Aug 29, 2017
Faaez Samadi

iProspect hires new global product head

The new chief joins from GroupM.

Geolocation: An underused opportunity?
Aug 9, 2016
Rohan Philips

Geolocation: An underused opportunity?

Xaxis’ Rohan Philips looks at the promise of location data for brands and shares some tips for getting situated.

Dear Tech Support: Can't programmatic count as a line item?
May 12, 2016
Tech Support

Dear Tech Support: Can't programmatic count as a line item?

Campaign Asia's resident tech guru answers your pressing questions on all aspects of digital marketing. In association with Xaxis.

Xaxis Radio expands APAC coverage with four new markets
Mar 10, 2016
Gabey Goh

Xaxis Radio expands APAC coverage with four new markets

SINGAPORE - Xaxis has launched Xaxis Radio, its programmatic product for buying digital audio ads, in Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.

