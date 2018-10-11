Search
McCann Worldgroup’s Rob Reilly to join WPP as global CCO
WPP is recommitting to creativity with the new hire.
Oct 11, 2018
Watch: Rob Reilly's 'no bull' story about 'Fearless Girl'
McCann's global creative chairman explains the "pure" original idea that led to 'Fearless Girl', and the importance of compromise in commercial creativity.
Nov 9, 2017
'I think we get dinged a lot': McCann's Rob Reilly
In Japan, McCann's global creative chairman discusses Cannes, controversy around Fearless Girl, and US advertising's failure to attract people of colour.
