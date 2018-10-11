rob reilly

McCann Worldgroup’s Rob Reilly to join WPP as global CCO
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

WPP is recommitting to creativity with the new hire.

Watch: Rob Reilly's 'no bull' story about 'Fearless Girl'
Oct 11, 2018
Rick Boost

McCann's global creative chairman explains the "pure" original idea that led to 'Fearless Girl', and the importance of compromise in commercial creativity.

'I think we get dinged a lot': McCann's Rob Reilly
Nov 9, 2017
David Blecken

In Japan, McCann's global creative chairman discusses Cannes, controversy around Fearless Girl, and US advertising's failure to attract people of colour.

