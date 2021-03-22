Adland worries about media targeting, not enough about creative, WPP CEO says

The ad industry spends so much time worrying about media targeting and optimisation and “not nearly enough” about the creative message and it must have at least “equal weight”, Mark Read has told Campaign.

The WPP chief executive was speaking at its annual results where he explained the need to invest further in creative capabilities, including two senior appointments: Rob Reilly, who is joining from McCann as global chief creative officer of WPP, and Dave Rolfe, formerly of Facebook, who has been named the first global head of production of WPP and Hogarth.

Read has been candid about WPP’s creative under-performance – revealing at an investor day in December that all four of its legacy ad agency networks, Grey, JWT, Ogilvy and Y&R, suffered declining revenues between 2015 and 2019, while media-buying arm Group M grew – and he has made reinvesting in creativity a priority.

He described the hiring of Reilly as significant. “I think of him as my partner,” Read said. “It demonstrates that the creative community should have a seat at the top table when important decisions are made across the company.”

Reilly, who has been the global creative chairman of McCann Worldgroup since 2014 and helped to create the Fearless Girl campaign for State Street Global Advisers, will join in May, replacing the role left vacant when John O’Keefe, WPP’s previous global chief creative officer, departed in April 2020.

Asked at WPP’s investor presentation this month about Reilly’s likely impact, particularly on the North American creative operation, Read said: “Rob will be important but one person is not the solution fixed. He’ll be important when we do better work for clients, when we hire better people, when we train the people that we have already.”

Digital content production is a growing battleground

Rolfe’s role as global head of production is new and Read said it reflects “the importance of production in bringing great creative ideas to life” as advertisers want more fast-turnaround creative and ecommerce assets.

Digital content production has become a growing battleground – with Hogarth facing competition from rivals such as Publicis Groupe’s Prodigious, S4 Capital’s MediaMonks and Accenture Interactive.

The WPP production arm has been adapting and already “does a lot of work with many of the big technology players”, according to Read, who explained how the nature of the work has been changing.

“What you hear consistently from clients is that they need a greater volume of creative assets to sit inside all of the new channels that exist and it’s no longer good enough just to re-purpose a TV ad or press ad into a banner ad.

“We have to think about how we produce the right content for the right channels – producing work for Facebook or Instagram or Amazon requires distinct skills and understanding of those platforms.”