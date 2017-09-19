risk
Five takeaways for brands in 2021 from Google's year in search report
From a renewed focus on CSR to enhanced interest in D&I, the tech giant's study offers insights for marketers tapping changing social currents.
Five simple questions for Equifax’s CEO
Forget the “sorry”. Were you prepared?
The next Cannes invasion: risk-management experts
As the festival of creativity celebrates fearless work that engages controversy, there will be a growing role for those who handle fallout and debates, writes BlueCurrent Japan MD Tetsuya Honda.
Ruder Finn launches global reputation management practice
Charles Lankester, based in Hong Kong, will lead the new team as executive vice president.
Balancing risk and reward in comms career moves
Katrina Andrews explains the choices made by top-level APAC communicators to advance and diversify their careers.
CMOs need to take bigger risks for great creativity: Zeno Group CEO
Brands need to be braver in their creativity without being reckless, and PR agencies are duty-bound to push them out of their comfort zones, according to Barby Siegel of Zeno Group.
