20 hours ago
Brand Health Check: Is it the end of the road for Uber in APAC?
'Tears were not shed when the brand exited Southeast Asia': Experts weigh in how the ridesharing and food delivery giant can resurrect its struggling business in the region.
Jun 11, 2019
Competition narrows between ride-sharing brands
With Uber largely out of the picture, attention falls on two Southeast Asian success stories.
Jun 11, 2019
Uber parts ways with second CMO in 12 months
Rebecca Messina's role will be abolished as part of leadership restructure that follows recent IPO.
May 27, 2016
Beyond sex appeal: What partnering with Uber means for Toyota
Toyota's recent investment of an undisclosed sum in Uber is adventurous for a conservative Japanese company, but also looks a sensible step toward much needed modernisation. What does Toyota stand to gain—and are there any risks?
