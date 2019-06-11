ridesharing

Brand Health Check: Is it the end of the road for Uber in APAC?
20 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Brand Health Check: Is it the end of the road for Uber in APAC?

'Tears were not shed when the brand exited Southeast Asia': Experts weigh in how the ridesharing and food delivery giant can resurrect its struggling business in the region.

Competition narrows between ride-sharing brands
Jun 11, 2019
David Blecken

Competition narrows between ride-sharing brands

With Uber largely out of the picture, attention falls on two Southeast Asian success stories.

Uber parts ways with second CMO in 12 months
Jun 11, 2019
Simon Gwynn

Uber parts ways with second CMO in 12 months

Rebecca Messina's role will be abolished as part of leadership restructure that follows recent IPO.

Beyond sex appeal: What partnering with Uber means for Toyota
May 27, 2016
David Blecken

Beyond sex appeal: What partnering with Uber means for Toyota

Toyota's recent investment of an undisclosed sum in Uber is adventurous for a conservative Japanese company, but also looks a sensible step toward much needed modernisation. What does Toyota stand to gain—and are there any risks?

